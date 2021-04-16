Clovis Police detectives searching for attempted homicide suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police detectives are looking for a man accused of shooting someone Thursday night in the Harlan Ranch area.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Troy Clowers.

Officers responded to the shooting location at 10:15 p.m. and spoke with several witnesses. They say an argument took place between the male victim and Clowers.

During the argument, Clowers shot the victim once in the upper chest and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and he is now in stable condition.

Clowers is described as a white male adult, 6’1”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information regarding the location of Troy Clowers, call Clovis Police Dispatch at 324-2800.