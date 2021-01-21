Clovis Police arrest suspected ‘hot prowl’ burglar armed with 10-inch hunting knife

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department said they arrested a 24-year-old Fresno man for an early Thursday morning “hot prowl” burglary.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., a Clovis resident called 911 and told dispatchers that someone was attempting to force entry into the side of her house near Fallbrook and Peach avenues.

When officers arrived they said they found David Hernandez on the side of the home attempting to pry a door open using a 10-inch hunting knife.

Police said Hernandez had no prior affiliation with the victim’s residence but was in the area visiting a friend.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on burglary charges.