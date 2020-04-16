Clovis Police arrest suspect after man killed during argument

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 54-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after a verbal argument in Clovis turned violent, according to Clovis Police.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a medical aid call in the 400 block of West San Jose Avenue, said Lt. Jim Munro. The person calling said that a man was unconscious in the driveway of a house and requested help.

Clovis Police found the victim who did not have a pulse and was not breathing. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Munro said that a neighbor identified as 28-year-old Victor Topete had struck the victim during a verbal argument, causing him to instantly collapse and fled the scene after the altercation.

Detectives said they were able to locate Topete in a vehicle at Highway 41 and Children’s Boulevard in Madera County.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Clovis for questioning.

Topete was then arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of manslaughter and violating parole, Munro said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.