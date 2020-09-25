Clovis Police arrest purse robbery suspect in Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested Friday after robbing a woman of her purse in a Clovis alleyway, according to Clovis Police.

A “strong-arm” robbery occurred on Monday, around 9 a.m., in an alleyway behind 400 W. Alamos Ave., said Lt. Jim Munro. The victim was knocked to the ground while her purse was ripped from her hands.

The suspect fled on foot.

Detectives followed several leads and identified the suspect as Jose Peinado, 33, of Fresno, Munro said. A search warrant was served at a motel in Fresno near Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street.

Peinado was arrested and property belonging to the victim was found in the motel room.

The suspect was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of robbery and child endangerment.

