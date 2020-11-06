Clovis Police arrest 20-year-old alleged burglary suspect

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old man Friday morning after he forced his way into a garage and stole items.

Devon Patterson, 20, of Rancho Cordova, was in the area of Willow and Teague avenues around 8 a.m.

According to Police, residents in the area noticed an “unwelcome guest” lurking around their home trying door handles and acting suspicious, so they immediately called law enforcement.

Residents reported that Patterson forced his way into a garage, stole items, and then tried to enter another home, but was unsuccessful.

Patterson was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of residential burglary and attempted burglary.

All stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.

