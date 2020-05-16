Clovis PD busts alleged teen theft crew they say stole $14,000 in Nike clothing

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — An alleged teen retail theft crew was busted in Clovis. After police say they stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a sporting goods store.

“Since Dick’s Sporting Goods in Clovis has reopened as of May 1 we’ve had 5 different retail thefts from a crew that’s local here out of Fresno,” Lt. Jim Munro with the Clovis Police Department said Friday.

He said detectives identified the trio as 19-year-old Schirell Cummings and 18-year-old Michael Ivory, along with a 16-year-old juvenile.

The group allegedly stole around $14,000 worth of Nike clothing from Dick’s. Surveillance video appears to show the crew walking past witnesses, management and even security, who are not allowed to physically stop them.

“On all occasions, several people entered the store. They would casually walk over to the Nike section. They would grab several items of clothing, basically as much as they could fit under their arms, and just walk out casually,” he said.

Once police identified the suspects they were put under surveillance and officers were watching when they returned for a sixth time Wednesday.

“We were able to find these folks as they were going into Dick’s Sporting Goods, watch them walk out with almost $3,800 worth of items and were finally able to arrest them,” Lt. Munro said.

He said officers found more evidence during a search of one suspect’s home on North Hughes in Fresno and a search of another’s on East Grove turned up a stolen AR-15.

The group is now facing charges grand theft, looting and conspiracy to commit a crime. But police believe they’ve hit other stores, and anticipate more charges.

Lt. Munro said the department is now working with Fresno police. They believe the suspects were responsible for at least six cases at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.