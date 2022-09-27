CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Clovis parents have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police say.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, officers say they were called to a home near Gettysburg and Fowler regarding a possible case of child abuse – but when they got to the scene the suspect had already left. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Xiong Cha of Clovis, who authorities say was also on probation.

Authorities say, on the same day, three children were removed from the home with the assistance of Fresno County Child Protective Services.

On Tuesday, officers say Cha was located at his home by undercover police officers who attempted to arrest him at a gas station after leaving the home, but he speed away intentionally ramming an unmarked police vehicle.

Officers started a pursuit that ended at Clovis and Jensen. They said Cha was being combative but was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in his vehicle during the search.

Cha has been booked at the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of child abuse, probation violation, as well as on suspicion of other charges related to firearm, and drug possession.

Officers say that also 37-year-old Dou Vang of Clovis was also arrested on suspicion of child abuse – and harboring a felon.