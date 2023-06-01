CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist has been identified by the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6:55 p.m., Wednesday night, CHP received a call of an injury collision on Herndon east of Locan avenues.

Investigators say a bicyclist was riding his road bike westbound on Herndon Avenue on the right paved shoulder.

Officers responded to the scene and said 36-year-old Jonathan Petty of Clovis was driving a Dodge Ram truck westbound on Herndon Avenue.

CHP says due to Petty’s level of intoxication, he allegedly allowed the Dodge to veer to the right as he approached the bicyclist. The front of the Dodge struck the bicyclist, ejecting him onto the roadway where he died. Officials say Petty failed to stop, render aid, or call 9-1-1 to report the crash.

According to investigators Petty fled to his residence a short distance from the crash scene where concerned parties from the residence called 9-1-1 to report the crash and Mr. Petty’s location. Officers from Clovis Police Department and CHP responded to both scenes moments after the crash.

Petty was located at his residence and found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to CHP.

Petty was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony DUI, felony hit and run, and gross vehicular manslaughter.