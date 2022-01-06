Clovis man arrested for child abuse for a 3rd time, mother also arrested, police say

Photos of Ann and Nicholas James provided by the Clovis Police Department

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Clovis married couple has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police say.

Nicholas James, 33, and Ann James, 46, were arrested on a search warrant in their home located in the 2500 block of DeWitt Avenue. Ann James is the children’s biological mother.

Search warrant issued in couple’s home

Clovis Police officers say last December, a five-year-old victim and two other children under the care of suspects were taken by officers and Child Protective Services and placed with other family members.

Following the investigation, patrol officers took a felony child abuse case listing both the children’s mother and stepfather as suspects.

Clovis police detectives were assigned to the case, and a search warrant was served Wednesday at the family’s home.

This is the third time Nicholas James has been arrested for child abuse. James was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony child abuse, aggravated battery causing bodily injury, and felony child endangerment.

Ann James, the children’s biological mother, was booked for one count of felony child endangerment.

In December, Clovis Police officers were dispatched to the emergency department of Valley Children’s Hospital for allegations of possible child abuse. Officers met with Fresno County Child Protective Services (CPS) and began their initial investigation.

The five-year-old victim, in this case, was taken to an area hospital but has since been released.

If you have information about possible child abuse or are concerned for the well-being of any child in Fresno County, you’re urged to contact the 24-hour hotline for Fresno County CPS at (559) 600-8320 or law enforcement.