Clovis man arrested for attempting to solicit a 12-year-old girl for sex act

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis man was arrested for trying to solicit a child for a sex act, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 54-year-old Michael Dickens.

Authorities say Dickens faces charges of trying to arrange to meet with a minor to engage in a sex act.

Detectives monitor social media platforms for potential solicitation of children. They say Dickens tried to solicit sex from a detective posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Dickens has been an active parent involved with girls’ water polo clubs in Clovis and Fresno. He has also been a coach of a girls’ softball team in Clovis.

His bail is set at $40,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com