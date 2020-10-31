Clovis man arrested for attempting to solicit a 12-year-old girl for sex act

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis man was arrested for trying to solicit a child for a sex act, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 54-year-old Michael Dickens.

Authorities say Dickens faces charges of trying to arrange to meet with a minor to engage in a sex act.

Detectives monitor social media platforms for potential solicitation of children. They say Dickens tried to solicit sex from a detective posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Dickens has been an active parent involved with girls’ water polo clubs in Clovis and Fresno. He has also been a coach of a girls’ softball team in Clovis.

His bail is set at $40,000.

