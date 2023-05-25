CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and attempted homicide, after he attempted to kill his own wife, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say the man was arrested in Los Banos overnight, hours after he sent his wife to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say on Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the Clovis Community Hospital to the report of a woman that had been dropped off with multiple injuries. Officials say she was immediately transported to a hospital in Fresno due to her injuries, and officers say they began searching for the suspect.

Clovis Police detectives say they initiated an investigation that led them to an apartment located near Bullard and Villa in Clovis where the assault occurred.

Detectives say they learned that the suspect identified as 29-year-old Jagtar Singh of Clovis had left the Clovis and Fresno areas. The investigation also showed that Singh had hit his wife multiple times, and then cut her neck with a large kitchen knife in their home.

Officials say Singh was later found in Los Banos and arrested with the assistance of the Los Banos Police Department. Singh was taken into custody without incident and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide and domestic violence.

Singh’s wife continues to recover at the hospital.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence or any dangerous relationship, law enforcement and the Marjaree Mason Center (MMC) in Fresno are here 24 hours a day to help at (559) 233-4357.