CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school employee at Clovis High was arrested after allegedly having intercourse with a minor, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers announced Thursday that 32-year-old Estevan Reyes of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of several counts of unlawful intercourse and oral copulation with a minor.

Officers say Reyes has worked for the Clovis Unified School District as a counselor since May 2016, and at Clovis High School since July 2022. He is on leave pending the outcome of these charges.

Detectives say they are working with the Clovis Unified School District to investigate this case involving incidents with a single individual victim.