CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is on the loose and a woman has been arrested after a fiery crash against a home in Clovis, firefighters say.

Clovis firefighters say they were responding to the area of Paula Drive and Holland Avenue. The Fresno Fire Department was originally dispatched as automatic aid for a vehicle accident.

While en route, Clovis firefighters received reports of a vehicle into a house with both the vehicle and the house on fire. The incident was upgraded to a full residential fire response.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire showing from the garage. They requested a second alarm, and all the units remain committed to the incident. Neighbors pulled a woman out of the car.

Firefighters say the female passenger was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, and the male driver is on the loose. No one in the house reported injuries.