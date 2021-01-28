Clovis City Council Candidate arrested for theft of campaign signs

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Herman Nagra, a current Clovis City Council candidate, was arrested Thursday on charges of grand theft after Clovis Police say he stole campaign signs.

Clovis Police said they were contacted by Clovis City Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua who reported many of his campaign signs had been stolen. A total of 42 signs were reported stolen from multiple locations throughout the city.

Clovis Detectives said they reviewed several city video cameras. After locating video of the thefts, detectives were able to find the license plate of the vehicle involved. Detectives say it was registered to a family member of Nagra.

According to Clovis Police, two suspects were seen committing the thefts. One suspect matched the description of Nagra.

Detectives served a search warrant Thursday at Nagra’s home where officers say they found stolen campaign signs and other evidence.

Signs belonging to Councilmember Mouanoutoua and City Council Candidate Diane Pearce were recovered in the backyard.

Nagra was arrested on charges of grand theft and transported to the Clovis Police Department for questioning where police say he admitted to the removal of the signs.

Nagra will be taken to Fresno County jail. Police say the value of the stolen signage totaled approximately $1200.