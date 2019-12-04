Clovis car burglaries are ‘all over the city’

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Clovis Police Department is warning residents about an increase in car burglaries.

Officers say there have been 40 theft cases in the past two weeks.

“It’s really all over the city,” said Sergeant Jim Munro.

“We want to try and remind people that when your vehicle does get broken into please let us know because if we don’t know, then we don’t know where to steer our resources and we can’t address the problems.”

Officers are reminding locals to always lock their cars and never leave items in public view inside your vehicle.

