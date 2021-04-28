Clovis attempted homicide suspect arrested in Madera County, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for attempted homicide in Clovis earlier this month was arrested in Madera County on Wednesday.

According to a post on Twitter by Clovis Police, 36-year-old Troy Clowers was wanted following a shooting in the Harlan Ranch area. During the argument, officers say Clowers shot the victim once in the upper chest and fled the scene.

Clovis Police Department reports that Clowers faces narcotics and fraud charges, in addition to the attempted homicide charge.