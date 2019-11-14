Closing arguments heard in case of woman accused of murdering her husband – an Exeter police officer

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – The next phase for the case surrounding the 2015 death of Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green has moved to the final stages.

On Thursday morning, prosecuting attorney David Alavezos addressed the jury with his closing arguments.

Over the case, he has tried to paint Erika Sandoval as a jealous ex-wife who waited in Green’s home until he got home from the gym to shoot and kill him back on Feb. 6, 2015.

Many audio and recordings have been played for the jury over the past seven weeks, of which Alavezos was quick to play once again.

“It shows that we do not know have person who is a victim of extreme domestic violence,” said Alavezos an audio recording where Green said Sandoval hit him while holding their child. “We don’t have a victim over there. “

Dan Chambers, Sandoval’s attorney, will address the jury this afternoon with his own closing remarks. Chambers claimed in his opening statements that Sandoval was a dehumanized woman, abused by Green.

Sandoval testified at the end of October that she did shoot and kill her ex. She said she snapped after seeing inappropriate photos making her concerned for her son’s safety.

No photos were ever found and her testimony was different from her original confession.

Back when she was arrested in 2015, the day after the murder, she said she did it because she knew they would not get back together.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.