FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a gas station clerk was shot in central Fresno Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say this happened just after 11:00 p.m. at the Trip Mart gas station near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street.

Police say two women entered the station and got into an argument with the clerk, they left and returned minutes later with a man.

According to police the man then also got into an argument with the clerk. Investigators say the clerk tried to defend himself with a stick before the man allegedly shot him in the abdomen.

They say the woman then proceeded to take items from the store and got in their car.

When police arrived they took the women into custody. The man who allegedly shot the clerk fled the scene.

The clerk was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. No other suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.