FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators say they are searching for two men who shot at and pistol-whipped a convenience store clerk during a robbery Thursday morning in central Fresno.

Officers say they responded to a liquor store near Glenn and Belmont avenues around 7:00 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a robbery where gunshots were fired. Officers found the clerk of the liquor store with injuries to his head.

Investigators say the two men walked into the store, grabbed some items, took them to the counter and tried to pay. Police say there was an argument and the suspects walked out of the store without paying for the items.

According to investigators, the clerk chased the suspects out to their vehicle and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots in the direction of the clerk. Police say another suspect struck the clerk with a gun.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.