Clerk injured during armed robbery in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery where they were held at gunpoint in north Fresno on Friday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police said they responded around 11:30 a.m. to the Food Shop at Blackstone and Birch avenues.

According to police, two male suspects armed with handguns walked into the convenience store and took an undisclosed amount of money during the robbery.

The clerk was injured after the suspects and the clerk got into an altercation.

The two male suspects fled in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

