City of Madera sees its first, second homicide of the year just hours apart

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – It was a violent morning in Madera, where two deadly shootings took place just hours apart from each other.

It’s the first and second homicide the city has seen all year.

“It’s been about a year since we’ve had a murder. Our citizens don’t tolerate this type of thing, the police department doesn’t tolerate this type of thing,” said Josiah Arnold with the Madera Police Department.

According to police, the first murder took place at 1:00 a.m. on Gateway and Fourth Street. They say a 22-year-old man was shot following an altercation with a suspect they believe was his friend. The victim was able to drive a few blocks before crashing his car, and he died at the hospital shortly after.

“In both of these cases, there was an altercation with someone else prior to the event,” Arnold said.

The second shooting took place around 3:00 a.m. near Noreen Way and Renee Way. The victim, a 26-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police say they are investigating whether the shootings were gang-related, but they do not believe they were related to each other.

Arnold says there is no ongoing risk to the general public.

“Again, in both of these cases, it appeared the victims and suspects knew each other. These victims were not targeted at random,” he said.

Rolando Gomez, who’s lived in Madera for 30 years, says he was shocked by the news.

“It’s not the norm, you know. It’s a tragedy,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera Police Department.