City employee arrested for stealing $60,000 from ‘Friends of Tulare Animal Services’ non-profit, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bonnie Suzanne Heasley, 57

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 57-year-old manager of Tulare Animal Services was arrested Wednesday after detectives found evidence to support allegations she had embezzled over $60,000 from non-profit “Friends of Tulare Animal Services,” according to the Tulare Police Department.

Bonnie Heasley, 57, was originally placed on administrative leave last month pending an investigation into the possible embezzlement, officers say.

Detectives with the Tulare Police Department report that a search warrant was served Wednesday, at around 7:00 a.m., in the 2300 block of Azalea.

Heasley was contacted, arrested and transported to the Tulare Police Department, and later transported to Tulare County Jail where she was booked on embezzlement charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Melikian at (559) 685-2300, ext. 2155.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com