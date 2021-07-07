Citation issued after dog found trapped in hot car in Clovis, police say

FILE – In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photo lines of unsold vehicles sit at a dealership in Littleton, Colo. By the 2025 model year, nearly all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will come with electronic alerts to remind people to not leave children behind in the back seats. Twenty automakers representing 98% of new vehicles sold have agreed to install reminders in an effort to stop heatstroke deaths. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog owner was cited in Clovis on Wednesday after officers responded to a call about an animal trapped in a hot car – with temperatures inside the car reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Clovis Police.

The department reports that the call was received shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Minnewawa and Bullard avenues. The caller reported that the vehicle was not running, was left in the sun, and one window was slightly open. The caller added that the driver had been gone for at least 10 minutes.

The responding officer found an unlocked door and removed the dog from the vehicle. The dog was reported to be panting heavily and appeared to be overheated. The blanket the dog was resting on was found to be 120 degrees.

According to Clovis Police, the dog’s owner was cited for leaving a pet in a hot vehicle and the dog was turned back over to them. Another violation of that same infraction would result in a misdemeanor.

Clovis Police Department adds that any person or pet trapped in a hot vehicle in the city can be reported by calling 559-324-2800.