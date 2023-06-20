HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a church in Hanford was arrested after a child said they had been molested while attending a youth group at the church, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say 35-year-old David Medina was arrested on Saturday at a home on the 500 block of Kaweah Street. Officers also seized several items of evidence during the search.

Investigators say they had been conducting an investigation since the unidentified child told law enforcement that they had been molested while at the church youth group. David Medina was employed in maintenance at the same church. The alleged molestation is believed to have taken place within a month of it being reported to officers.

Medina was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child, penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation of a juvenile. His bail was set at $180,000.