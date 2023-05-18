VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teacher at St. Paul’s in Visalia has been arrested on allegations of child molestation between a teacher and a 13-year-old girl, according to the Visalia Police Department.

During an investigation, detectives say they found that 41-year-old Jeremy Wayne Hanson, a

teacher at St. Paul’s School had been having an inappropriate relationship with one of his

students for the past few months.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, officers served a search warrant at Hanson’s home in the 3100 block of West Connelly Avenue in Visalia. A search warrant for his classroom at St. Paul’s School was also served.

Officials say Hanson was arrested and booked under suspicion of three counts of Child Molestation.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or if they themselves have been a victim is

encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4738.