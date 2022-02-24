FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in west Fresno on Wednesday night, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 11:00 p.m., CHP officers responded to Valentine and Floradora avenues after officials say they received a call from medical personnel on the scene of a hit and run collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

While investigating the incident authorities say the driver of the hit and run vehicle was traveling southbound on Valentine Avenue at an unknown speed when the collision occurred.

CHP officials say for reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle collided with a woman walking in the roadway.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle did not stop to help the woman and did not call police or medical personnel before they drove away from the scene of the crash.

Officials say medical personnel that later arrived at the scene say they attempted to help the woman but later pronounced her dead due to her injuries.

Authorities say based on physical evidence found in the area, CHP officers believe the hit and run vehicle maybe a 1999 through 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck, dark in color, with “tinted/smoked headlight lenses.”

Officials say the vehicle should have damage to its left front headlight and bumper area and a witness described the vehicle to investigators as “lifted.”

CHP officials say the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time and they do not know if drugs to alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information on the incident to call the Fresno Area CHP office at (559) 262-0400.