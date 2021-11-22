CHP: Woman hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was rushed to a local hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive and Lafayette avenues after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from injuries in the roadway.

While investigating, officers say they learned the woman, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking across Olive Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say the woman was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, where her condition is currently unknown.

Following the crash, officers say the driver who hit the woman left the area and has not yet been identified.

Details about the suspect and their vehicle are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.