FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Washington woman was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges after the California Highway Patrol K9 unit made a discovery of a large amount of cocaine.

According to CHP, a Central Division K-9 handler and his K-9 partner Luna conducted an enforcement stop on a 2017 Honda Accord for tinted windows Tuesday, around 7:00 p.m.

Officers say the stop occurred on northbound Interstate 5, north of the Fresno County line.

During the contact, officers stated they noted several indicators of criminal activity and deployed K9 Lune on the exterior of the Honda. During the search, Luna gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics which led to a probable cause search of the Honda.

CHP says the officer conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle and discovered two packages of cocaine and approximately $10,000 inside a backpack. The officer also discovered another six packages of cocaine inside a packaged microwave oven.

Photo Courtesy: CHP

According to CHP, the approximate combined weight of the cocaine was 20 pounds.

CHP identified the driver as 55-year-old Yolanda Villalobos of Washington. They say she was taken into custody and subsequently turned over to the High Impact Investigations Team.

According to CHP, Villalobos was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale and transportation of cocaine across non-contiguous counties.