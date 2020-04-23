CHP: ‘Violent collision’ in a three-car road race kills driver and leaves passenger with major injuries

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is dead and his passenger is in the hospital with major injuries after CHP says they were involved in a three-car road race Wednesday on Highway 168 in Fresno County and crashed into a mountainside.

Officers say three vehicles were racing downhill from Vista Road. The crash took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. when one of the three vehicles veered off the road and overturned, throwing the occupants out. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

“We’re looking at anywhere from an 800 to 1,000 foot scene. Definitely a high rate of speed in a very violent collision into the mountainside,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

Salas says the driver’s identity has not been officially released, but he is possibly out of the Clovis area. Both occupants in the crashed vehicle were wearing their seat belts but, due to the severity of the crash, they were thrown out of the car.

According to the Highway Patrol, there were three cars involved in the race and all lanes of traffic on both sides of the road were being used. One vehicle remained at the scene but the third vehicle involved drove away. Investigators are pursuing leads to identify the occupants of the third vehicle.

