FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An unlicensed driver turned himself in Wednesday morning after he ran over another man with a company car, ultimately killing him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 10:30 a.m. they responded to Foster Farms at 10535 Englehart Avenue for a major injury hit-and-run crash.

Investigators learned employee at Foster Farms 40-year-old Melecio Ayala of Fresno entered a company owner Chrysler Pacifica without permission and began to drive within the private property.

As Ayala drove on the property, detectives say he struck a 25-year-old man who also worked for Foster Farms, inflicting him with critical injuries. Ayala fled the property northbound on Englehart Avenue in the vehicle without stopping to render aid or report the incident.

A short distance from the incident, CHP says Ayala arrived upon a CHP officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and self surrendered himself. He was taken into custody without issue.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to CHP, Ayala was booked under suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter. He was also an unlicensed driver.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol are a factor in this case.