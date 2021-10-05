CHP: This 68-year-old killed a trainee nurse in a Fresno County hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have announced the arrest of a driver who killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash on a highway in Fresno earlier this year.

During a press conference Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol identified 68-year-old James Comazzi of Sonora as the driver who hit and killed 26-year-old Juliana Ramos on February 10.

Around 12:30 a.m., authorities say Ramos spotted a car accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Manning Avenue that had left a driver with major injuries.

Officers say Ramos pulled over in the center median of the highway and got out of her car to help the driver.

Photo of Juliana Ramos provided by family.

As Ramos was providing aid to the driver, authorities say she was hit and killed by Comazzi’s red four-door SUV. After hitting Ramos, the CHP says Comazzi took off without trying to provide her medical assistance.

Following a months-long investigation, the CHP says an anonymous tip helped lead officers to Comazzi’s home, where they found the SUV used in the crash.

Comazzi was taken into custody after arranging to turn himself into officers and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Monday night on charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

His bail was set at $15,000 and he has since been released on bond.

Authorities say Ramos was a mother of three and was working to become a nurse at the time of her death.