VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from major injuries in the roadway.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the man had been riding a bicycle when he was hit by a gray sedan. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died.

After speaking with witnesses, officers said they learned that a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Shay Dejonge, was seen driving away from the scene of the crash in a 2012 Mazda.

While following up on tips, officials said they learned that a gray sedan with damage to the right front fender, windshield, and a missing right side mirror was seen at a home on Hall Street.

At the home, officers said they were able to confirm that a piece of the vehicle that had been left behind at the scene of the crash had been broken off Dejonge’s car.

Officers said Dejonge ended up running out of the home after they knocked on the front door.

After searching the neighborhood, investigators said they were not able to find Dejonge.

The car involved in the crash was impounded for evidence in the investigation.

Anyone who has seen Dejonge or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (559) 734-6767.