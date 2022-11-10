VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 on Saturday.

Around 1:00 p.m., officers were called out to the intersection after it was reported that a bicyclist had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, but the car that hit him was not found. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died from his injuries.

After speaking with witnesses, officers said they learned that Dejonge was seen leaving the scene of the crash in a 2012 Mazda.

While following up on tips, investigators said they found Dejonge’s car at a home on Hall Street.

Officers said Dejonge ran out of the home after they knocked on the front door.

During a search of the neighborhood, officers were not able to find Dejonge, so they asked for the public’s help in tracking her down.

After turning herself in, Dejonge was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the CHP at (559) 734-6767.