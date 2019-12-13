Breaking News
Shooting reported in Earlimart

CHP: Suspect crashed into a big rig, fled, and tried to break into his sister’s house

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A DUI suspect crashed into a big-rig, ran from the scene, and tried breaking into his sister’s house, according to the CHP.

It happened Thursday around 7 p.m. in the area of Chestnut and Muscat in Fresno.

Officers say a driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit the back of a big-rig. He survived the crash, managed to free himself from the wreckage, and ran from the scene.

“There is some evidence that there may be some DUI marijuana involved in this accident just on some of the factors that we’re looking at here on scene,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

The Highway Patrol says the suspect was arrested after his sister called 911 when she heard someone breaking into her home. The suspect was described as covered in mud.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.