FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested following a traffic stop and the discovery and seizure of drugs, money, and weapons in Fresno County, CHP says Friday.

Officers say a sergeant assigned to the CHP’s Central Division conducted an enforcement stop on a 2022 Buick Enclave for a traffic violation Thursday around 4:00 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound at Panoche Road, in Fresno County.

During the contact, officers say the sergeant noted several factors that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity. A CHP K9 officer was requested and arrived on the scene with his canine partner Shei.

While deployed to the exterior of the Buick, CHP states Shei gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics in the area of two suitcases within the Buick.

According to CHP, the search of the suitcases revealed approximately 31 pounds of marijuana, one pound of cocaine, one 45 caliber Glock pistol, a stolen AK-74 assault riffle, and approximately $25,000 in U.S. currency.

Photo Courtesy: CHP

Photo Courtesy: CHP

Photo Courtesy: CHP

CHP identified the driver as 36-year-old McDaniel of Stockton.

Officers say they learned McDaniel has an extensive violent criminal history. The case was turned over to the Fresno High Impact Investigations Team.

According to CHP, McDaniel was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of narcotics while armed, felon in possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine for sale, and transportation of cocaine across noncontiguous counties.