CHP seeks public’s help in investigation into fatal pedestrian hit and run crash along Friant Road

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in their investigation into a hit and run crash Saturday morning that killed a Fresno man who was walking along Friant Road.

Officers responded to the area of Friant Road near Merrill Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian, said spokesman Mike Salas. A pedestrian was found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

An initial investigation found that a 38-year-old man from Fresno was walking along the asphalt shoulder of northbound Friant Road, south of Merrill Avenue when an unidentified driver veered from the travel lane and struck the pedestrian.

The driver fled the scene without medical aid and has not contacted authorities, Salas said. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor on the part of either party involved.

The involved vehicle and driver are currently on the loose.

CHP reported that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crash or may have witnessed anything suspicious is urged to contact the Fresno CHP Office at 559-262-0400.