FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Seattle, Washington, has been arrested during a traffic stop on I-5 after allegedly possessing around $270,000 in fentanyl powder, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

According to CHP, on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m., a Central Valley CHP K-9 sergeant conducted an enforcement stop on a 2011 Honda Pilot for a traffic violation. The stop occurred on northbound I-5 at Russell Avenue. During the contact, the sergeant noted several factors that led him to believe the two male occupants were engaged in criminal activity.

Officers say a CHP K-9 officer and his canine partner, Shei, were requested and responded to the scene. The officer deployed his canine partner on the exterior of the Honda and received a positive alert. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 6 1/2 pounds of fentanyl powder that officers say has a street value of approximately $270,000.

CHP says the driver, 35-year-old German David Mejia Garay of Seattle, WA, was arrested and the case was turned over to the Fresno High Impact Investigation Team.

According to CHP, Garay was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of fentanyl for sale, and possession of fentanyl across noncontiguous counties.