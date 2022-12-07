Victim Freddie Carrasco Jr. – provided to CHP by his family

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June.

According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was shot.

CHP officers say Carrasco was transported to a local hospital but later was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses have reported that a red Chevrolet Tahoe was seen near the shooting scene, CHP officials say.

Photo of the scene near Highway 99 and Olive Avenue.

CHP is offering a $3,000 cash reward in exchange for information that helps find, identify and arrest the suspect of this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP’s Investigator B. Thompson at (559) 262-0434.