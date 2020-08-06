CHP searching for hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the man was hit near Jensen and Armstrong avenues around 1 a.m.

The CHP said the man was walking in the road when a diver struck the victim causing fatal injuries and fled the scene in their vehicle without stopping or rendering aid to the victim.

Moments after the victim was hit, two cars ran over the victim as he laid in the roadway they remained at the scene and were cooperative with the investigation, according to CHP.

