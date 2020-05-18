CHP search for suspect after shooting on Highway 99

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man is recovering after being shot while driving on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was driving just before 11 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a passing car.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center . The CHP says his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The CHP says the suspect drove off and may be involved in a hit-and-run crash near Highway 180 and Blackstone Avenue. The suspect and weapon have not been located.

If anyone has information or witnessed the freeway shooting, please call the Fresno Area CHP Office at (559) 262-0400.

