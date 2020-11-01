CHP reports North Fork man struck and killed in DUI-related crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man that was just involved in a solo vehicle crash was struck and killed early Sunday morning near North Fork by a driver suspected of being under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. along a stretch of Road 222 just west of Bonnie B Road, said Sgt. Ethan Jackson. A man, identified as Joshua Ghziouna, 28, of North Fork, was involved in a solo crash that left his 2005 Porsche Cayenne on its roof in the middle of the road.

A driver, identified as Jared Kesler, 38, of North Fork, was driving west in a 2001 Chevrolet on Road 200 at a stated speed of 45 mph.

The Chevrolet collided into Ghziouna and the overturned Porsche in the road, Jackson said. Kesler tried to give CPR to Ghziouna until emergency crews arrived and declared him dead.

Authorities found that Kesler was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him on charges of felony DUI and felony manslaughter.

