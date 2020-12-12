CHP reports female motorcycle passenger shot to death on Hwy 41 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A female motorcycle passenger was shot and killed Saturday morning from another vehicle along Highway 41 in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers originally received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 41 just north of Conejo Avenue, said spokesman Mike Salas. Arriving emergency crews found a female motorcycle passenger suffering from a gunshot wound and was later declared dead.

A motorcycling occupied by a male rider and a female passenger was traveling north on the 41 south of Conejo Avenue when an unknown individual fired a weapon toward the bike.

The female passenger was struck by the gunfire and fell onto northbound Highway 41’s travel lanes, Salas said. The passenger was then struck by at least one vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle and the male motorcycle rider stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

There are currently no known suspects or information regarding a suspect vehicle.

The northbound lanes of the 41 were closed for about nine hours for the CHP’s investigation and Salas said the CHP is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fresno CHP Office at 559-262-0400.