FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A reckless driver collided head-on with an officer’s vehicle in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of Cedar and North Avenues.

Officers say they had a conversation with the 22-year-old driver, where they say they had instructed her to not get back into her vehicle. The driver did not listen and got back into her vehicle, according to officers.

Officers say the driver drove west down North Avenue, then made a U-turn towards the CHP unit at an accelerated speed.

The driver collided with the CHP vehicle head-on, according to officers. The officer was outside of the vehicle at the time and was uninjured.

The driver was taken out of her vehicle and sent to the hospital as a precaution. She will be booked into jail after evaluation, according to CHP.