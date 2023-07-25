FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop in Fresno County led officers to the discovery and seizure of over $1 million worth of cocaine on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:15 p.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation northbound on Interstate 5 at Panoche Road.

During the contact, officers say there were several factors that led them to believe the occupants were engaging in criminal activity. The officer asked for and was granted written consent to search the car.

Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found a Ninja blender box they say contained about 25 pounds of cocaine with a street value of over $1,360,000. The driver, 23-year-old Moises Delgado, and passenger, 24-year-old Juan Carlos Suarez-Mendoza, both of Wapato, Washington were taken into custody without incident.

Following an interview, CHP says both Delgado and Suarez-Mendoza were booked under suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale and transportation of cocaine across noncontiguous counties.