CHP officer hit in gunfire exchange with suspect in Tulare County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
May 04 2021 05:30 pm

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hit during a gunfire exchange with a suspect in Tulare County Friday morning, investigators say.

Investigators say the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m when deputies were called to the area of Sierra Drive in Three Rivers after a man was seen driving down the road with a gun.

Deputies say they found the man driving westbound on Sierra Drive. A pursuit began and the suspect began shooting at officers through his car window, said Tulare County officials.

The suspect’s vehicle then crashed into an orchard near Road 196, just north of Highway 198. 

Deputies say the suspect jumped out and ran off, exchanging gunfire with officers.

One CHP officer was shot in the shoulder. She was airlifted from the scene and is expected to be okay. 

The suspect was also shot in the upper torso and taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com