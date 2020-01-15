CHP officer finds 2 victims shot near Five Points

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon by a California Highway Patrol officer in rural Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer found two people shot in the area of Highway 145 and Excelsior Avenue around 1:30 p.m., just southwest of the community of Five Points.

The officer performed CPR on one victim and got them breathing, Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said. A bullet grazed the second victim’s forearm.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities are working to identify the car that supposedly shot at them, he added.

No other information was available. This story will be updated.

