FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $3,000 reward is being offered for anybody who has information on a shooting on a Fresno section of Highway 99, according to CHP.

Officers say on June 12, 2022, Freddie Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed while driving on southbound Highway 99 near Olive Avenue in the City of Fresno.

According to the CHP, officers found new information regarding this case – but continue to ask for the public’s help for any more information that may help investigators apprehend the suspect(s) responsible.

CHP states they are offering a $3,000 reward to anybody who can give information regarding this case. To do so, they encourage you to contact Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.