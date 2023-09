FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly $500,000 worth of cocaine was recovered during a traffic stop in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says officers seized approximately 8 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Fresno County.

Officers say the drugs have an estimated street value of $480,000.

Thanks to K-9 Hutch, officers say the driver has been arrested and the case is now with the Fresno HIIT.