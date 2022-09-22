MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in some type of criminal activity.

Officials said K9 Officer Bruce was called in to sniff around the outside of the car after officers got permission from the driver.

A short time later, investigators said K9 Bruce signaled to officers that he could smell drugs inside the vehicle.

Photo from the traffic stop provided by the California Highway Patrol.

During a search of the car, officers said they found eight pounds of suspected fentanyl pills stashed inside hidden compartments in the rocker panels.

Officers also said they found 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and four pounds of suspected fentanyl powder hidden within the rear doors of the car.

The driver was placed under arrest on charges of possession of narcotics for sale, transporting narcotics across non-neighboring counties, and concealing narcotics in a false compartment.