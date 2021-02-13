CHP Merced’s K9 Beny has busy start to February

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — K9 Beny and his handler at the California Highway Patrol’s Merced Area Office had a busy start to February after being involved in arrests involving money and drugs in three separate traffic stops.

The first traffic stop occurred on Feb 4. for a 2019 Dodge Caravan that was speeding a following vehicles too close. During the stop, the officer became suspecious that the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity.

Probable cause was developed and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, officers found a backpack that had a large amount of currency and two boxes that had heat sealed packages of cash, the CHP said. The boxes were mailed to California from the Midwest.

Beny sniffed the currency and alerted officers to the odor of narcotics in the cash.

Officers believed the suspects were engaged in the sale of marijuana across state lines, the CHP said. The total amount of cash recovered was $126,886.

The second stop occurred on Feb. 9 involving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 that was following vehicles too close.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 42 pints of codeine, the CHP said. None of the occupants had a prescription and were all arrested.

(California Highway Patrol)

(California Highway Patrol)

(California Highway Patrol)

The third stop was on Thursday involving a 2014 Honda Civic that had illegally tinted windows.

The officer was overcome by the smell of burnt marijuana during the stop, the CHP said. The officer also saw marijuana scattered throughout the vehicle.

Numerous packages of suspected narcotics were found during a search of the vehicle.

Beny sniffed the packages and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, the CHP said. Approximately 60 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, nine pounds of cocaine and two pounds of heroin were recovered from the vehicle.

The driver and passenger was arrested.